Suicide Bombing Leaves 52 Dead in Mastung

At least 52 people, including a police officer, were killed and 60 others injured on Friday after a suicide bomber detonated himself near a mosque in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to district administration, the blast left 43 dead on the spot, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori, who had attempted to stop the suicide bomber from entering the mosque. The Balochistan police chief said three police constables were among the injured.

The blast occurred on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi—the birth anniversary of Islam’s Prophet (PBUH)—which traditionally attracts a larger number of congregants at mosques. No militant group has, as yet, claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a statement denied any involvement.

Speaking with media after the explosion, Balochistan interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai said the critically injured had been shifted Quetta. “The provincial government will bear all the expenses for the treatment of the injured,” he said. “The enemy wants to destroy religious tolerance and peace in Balochistan with foreign blessings,” Achakzai claimed. “The explosion is unbearable,” he said, and urged people to donate blood to help treat the wounded.

In a press conference, he said the recorded casualties might be less than the actual toll, as several families had buried their loves one without bringing them to hospital.

Balochistan Inspector General Abdul Khalique Sheikh, meanwhile, told media steps had been initiated to prevent such incidents in future. “Some groups were active in Mastung earlier and operations are under way to counter them,” he claimed, adding the banned Daesh militant group had claimed responsibility for such attacks in the past. “The aim of terrorism is to create chaos and instability in Balochistan,” he said. “Police have been ordered to take strong action against the elements involved in the bombing and those providing them shelter,” he added.

This was the second major bombing to hit Mastung in September. Earlier, on Sept. 14, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Hafiz Hamdullah had been targeted, leaving several people injured. However, no deaths were reported in that incident.

Condemnations

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki announced three days’ mourning across the province after the terror incident. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq, in a posting on X, strongly condemned the incident, and expressed regret over the loss of lives. He also extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and directed authorities concerned to ensure the best medical aid for the injured.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi condemned the deadly explosion, while caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said such cowardly acts would not dent the nation’s morale. “Entire Pakistan is united against the scourge of terrorism. Terrorist elements do not deserve any concession,” he said, vowing the government would eradicate terrorism with cooperation from security forces and the public.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in a statement, stressed that the state had a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorists.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and urged the government to ensure the injured received the best treatment.