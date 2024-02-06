Two Terrorists Slain During IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security forces killed two terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district overnight, the military’s media wing announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said troops undertook an intelligence-based operation in the area on the reported presence of terrorists. “During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists as a result of which two terrorists were sent to hell, including terrorist ringleader Ayubullah, alias Mansoor,” it said.

The operation, read the statement, also recovered weapons, ammunition and explosives from the slain terrorists. The militants, it said, were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including target killings, as well as extortion and abduction of innocent civilians. “A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” it added.

The ISPR stressed that locals of the region had appreciated the Army’s services for the security and protection of the district, including the operation, and had expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

There has been a surge in terrorism across Pakistan, particularly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, as the country gears up for elections on Feb. 8. Amidst the restive security situation, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared a majority of polling stations “sensitive” and sought the support of the armed forces to ensure security.

A day earlier, 10 policemen were martyred and six injured when militants targeted a police station in Dera Ismail Khan district. According to a reported issued by the independent Center for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan saw 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023, a six-year high.