Afghan Taliban Ban Women from Universities

The Taliban on Tuesday banned women from universities across Afghanistan, saying the decision would go into effect immediately.

In a notification issued to varsities, Higher Education Minister Nida Mohammad Nadim of the interim government of Afghanistan said the decision had been taken by the cabinet and would apply to both public and private institutions. “You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice,” it added.

The move has drawn condemnations from across the world, with critics noting it is an expansion of the ban the Taliban had already imposed on girls at secondary schools. Describing it as “troubling,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said it was “another broken promise” from the Taliban. “We have seen since their takeover … a lessening of space for women, not only in education, but access to public areas,” he said, adding it was difficult to imagine how the country could develop without the active participation of women and their education.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, currently on a weeklong visit to the United States, also expressed disappointment over the ban, but maintained that the only way forward was engagement with the Taliban. “I’m disappointed by the decision that was taken today,” he said. “I still think the easiest path to our goal—despite having a lot of setbacks when it comes to women’s education and other things—is through Kabul and through the interim government,” he said, adding any alternative risked further instability in Afghanistan or the rise of the Islamic State militant group.

“The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all in Afghanistan,” said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement. “No country can thrive when half of its population is held back,” he added.

After retaking Kabul last year, the Taliban had promised a “softer” approach than their previous tenure in power—1996-2001—but have slowly reverted to form, restricting girls’ education, implementing lashings in public views, and rolling back various civil rights. It is widely known that the Taliban’s leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, and his inner circle are against modern education, especially for women. While some moderate voices exist, observers say they are often voted down and are in a distinct minority.