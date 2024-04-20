Pakistan ‘Disappointed’ at U.S. Veto on Resolution Seeking U.N. Entry for Palestine

Pakistan on Friday expressed disappointment at the U.S. vetoing a draft resolution seeking the inclusion of Palestine into the United Nations as a full member, adding the U.N. Security Council’s inability to reach a consensus on the matter was equally disappointing.

“Pakistan is deeply disappointed by the result of last night’s debate at the UNSC and its inability to reach a consensus and recommend Palestine’s membership to U.N. General Assembly,” Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a weekly press briefing. “We regret the U.S. decision to veto the draft resolution granting full membership of the U.N. to Palestine,” she added.

A day earlier, the Security Council blocked Palestine’s bid to become a full member of the U.N. after the U.S. vetoed the resolution as a permanent member. By contrast, 12 members of the 15-member Council supported it, while Switzerland and the United Kingdom abstained.

“We believe, the time has come for admission of Palestine to the U.N.,” stressed Baloch. “This will be a step towards correcting the historic injustice suffered by Palestinians for over 75 years. It will affirm their right to self-determination,” she said, adding the people of Palestine had an inherent right to live in a sovereign Palestinian state with the pre-1967 borders and Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson also criticized Israel for its violations of international law when asked to comment on reports of Israel executing strikes against Iran. To a question, she said the upcoming summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Gambia would consider several proposals on Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir and Islamophobia globally. She noted Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud had recently called for de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire, and lifting of Israel’s siege in Gaza.

During her briefing, Baloch also discussed this week’s visit to Islamabad of a high-level Saudi development, noting the two sides had discussed various investment projects in energy, mining, I.T., construction, human resource development, and exports. Describing the visit as “very positive and constructive,” she hoped both sides would conclude their negotiations soon to materialize the proposed projects.

To a question, the spokesperson said a statement by the Indian external affairs minister on Kashmir was unfortunate, noting Delhi had been the one to take the Kashmir issue to the U.N. She said nothing could absolve Indian authorities from their responsibilities of implementing the U.N. resolutions on the dispute. She also expressed dismay over Indian authorities’ decision to prohibit the observance of key religious events at the Srinagar Jamia Masjid, stressing this was the fifth consecutive year that an Eidul Fitr congregation was banned at the mosque. She reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Kashmir till their right to self-determination in accordance with the U.N. Security Council resolutions.

To another question, Baloch reiterated that Pakistan’s ongoing repatriation policy was limited to illegal foreigners living in Pakistan and the country has no plans to repatriate holders of the Afghan Citizen Card.