Army Chief, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Military Cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Wednesday met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on an official visit, with the two discussing military cooperation between their countries.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussion between the Army chief and the Saudi crown prince covered “wide-ranging issues of mutual interest,” including regional peace and security, bilateral defense and security cooperation.

During the meeting, read the statement, Salman highlighted that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have historic brotherly and strong relations, and both countries have always stood with each other. He also expressed a desire to further strengthen existing bilateral ties, adding the kingdom would always stand with Pakistan in future as well.

In response, the Army chief thanked the Saudi leadership for their warm sentiments and support for Pakistan.

Separately, the state-run Saudi Press Agency said Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban; Chief of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan; Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili; and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Al-Malki also attended the meeting. It said Pakistan was also represented by Ambassador Ahmed Farooq, Secretary to the Commander of the Pakistan Army Major General Mohammed Jawad Tariq, and the Military Attaché at the Embassy of Pakistan in the Kingdom Brig. Muhammad Asim.