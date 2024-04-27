Negative Propaganda Cannot Detract Pakistan from Path to Prosperity: Army chief

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Friday maintained that negative propaganda and social media trolls cannot detract the nation from proceeding toward the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative Conference in Islamabad, he called on all Pakistanis to jointly “reject” negative forces and “focus on Pakistan’s journey of development and stability.” He said the country’s armed forces, with the support of the nation, would defeat all inimical forces seeking to hamper the country’s progress.

“We are all a united team Pakistan—InshaAllah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan’s development journey will fail,” he said, stressing that complete independence is not possible without economic stability. “No instability would be tolerated in Pakistan’s journey of prosperity and development,” he warned.

“The Pakistan Army will continue to provide all possible assistance [to the government] for the economic development of Pakistan,” he vowed.

The Chief of Army Staff has repeatedly expressing the armed forces’ resolve to support the government in all measures aimed at the country’s economic recovery. He has also previously expressed disdain for fake news and propaganda on social media. In a statement issued after the 264th Corps Commanders’ Conference earlier this month, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the forum had noted with concern a malicious propaganda campaign meant to demoralize the armed forces. “Unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces have become a fashion and are part of the larger design to drive a wedge between the people and the armed forces of Pakistan,” it said. “We will not allow such efforts to succeed and as per the law and Constitution, stern action will be ensured,” the participants vowed.