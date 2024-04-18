Army Forms Committee to Probe Allegations against Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hameed

The military has formed an inquiry committee to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against former spymaster Lt. Gen. (retd.) Faiz Hamid, according to local media.

In reports broadcast on various channels on Wednesday, media outlets said the military had formed the committee for self-accountability, adding a serving major general would lead it. They further reported that the committee was formed in light of directives issued by the Supreme Court and the Defense Ministry. This marks the first formal inquiry initiated against Faiz, who resigned in November 2022, four months before his retirement date.

Prior to his resignation, Faiz was embroiled in various controversies, having been accused—alongside then-Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Bajwa—by PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif of being primarily responsible for his ouster as prime minister. He was also accused of playing a key role in the Faizabad dharna of the TLP, but has reportedly been cleared in that matter by an inquiry commission.

The inquiry launched by the military pertains to the owner of a housing society accusing the former spy chief of illegally raiding his residence and stealing valuables. Moeez Ahmed Khan, the owner of Top City, had in November 2023 filed a petition in the Supreme Court accusing Faiz of misusing his authority.

According to the petition, ISI officials raided the Top City offices and Khan’s house on orders of Faiz in 2017. During the raid, it alleges, the officials seized valuables, including gold, diamonds and money from the house. It further claims that Faiz’s brother, Sardar Najaf, attempted to resolve the issue later.

The Top City owner claims in the petition that Faiz later met him and assured him that some of the items that were confiscated would be returned to him. However, he says, 400 tolas of gold and cash were not returned to him and ISI officials extorted Rs. 4 crore cash from him.

Local media has said the Army inquiry committee would prepare a report and submit its findings to relevant authorities for further action.