Army Reiterates Commitment to Bring to Justice all Complicit in May 9 Riots

The 263rd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to bring to justice all “planners, instigators, abettors and perpetrators/desecrators” of shuhada monuments and attackers of military installations during the May 9 riots “in line with the resolve” of the prime minister.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the accused would be prosecuted under all relevant provisions of the law and Constitution. “In this regard, malicious efforts to create distortions, confusion and disinformation are absolutely futile and only part of an organized campaign being launched for narrow political interests, to blur the abhorrent activities that took place,” it added. The May 9 riots, lasting nearly three days, broke out after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan. Following the elections, members of the PTI have repeatedly demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and the release of all detained suspects.

Held at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir in the chair, the high-level huddle noted with concern the spread of “organized misinformation and fake news,” maintaining it was aimed at sowing despondency and divisions within society. It urged the “proud people of Pakistan” to remain positive and united and wholeheartedly participate in the progress and development of the country. “The participants affirmed that Pakistan Army will continue defending and serving the nation in every possible way; in our journey towards enduring stability, prosperity and security,” it added.

The forum also noted that the armed forces had “at a great peril to their primary responsibility,” ensured security for the conduct of the Feb. 8 elections and had not been involved in the electoral process. “However, the forum expressed dismay that some vested small segments of polity and media, especially social media, have been maligning armed forces of Pakistan with unsubstantiated allegations of interference which is highly deplorable,” it said.

“It’s unfortunate that rather than focusing on real issues such as good governance, economic recovery, political stability and public well-being, entire focus of such vested elements is on creating political instability and uncertainty by attempting to scapegoat others for their own failings,” read the statement issued by the military’s media wing. “Forum emphasized that due legal processes be followed with evidence and proof rather than resorting to unconstitutional and uncalled for baseless political rhetoric and emotional outbursts,” it added.

Noting with “satisfaction” the smooth democratic transition of power in the center and provinces, the forum hoped the post-election environment produces the desired political and economic stability, resulting in peace and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. “Forum expressed that it strongly believed that democratic consolidation is the way forward for the country,” it said, adding the military leadership was cognizant of the full spectrum of challenges and threats and remained committed to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The forum also appreciated the efforts of civil administration, law enforcement agencies and security forces for assisting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) during the 2024 elections to create a safe and secure environment for the electoral process, despite overwhelming odds.

It reiterated intent to continue providing full support to the government to combat security threats and uplift the country’s socioeconomic growth, including wholehearted assistance in curbing all illegal activities such as smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, and implementing one document regime and respectable and safe repatriation of all illegal foreigners.

Terrorism

The CCC also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and the citizens who have laid their lives for ensuring peace and stability in the country. It resolved to deal with the “full might of the state” all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working on behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan.

The Army chief, read the ISPR statement, directed commanders to continue consolidating the gains of efforts against terrorism and militancy. He also stressed on field commanders to continue maintaining high standards of professionalism, operational preparedness and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations.

Additionally, the forum expressed concerns over continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and condemned the unabated human rights violations of India. It reaffirmed that Pakistan shall continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally at all levels.

The forum similarly expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza. “The Palestinian people have unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stance of our brethren for enduring resolution of the Palestinian issue,” the ISPR quoted Gen. Munir as saying.