Bombing Targets Mosque in Peshawar

A suspected suicide bombing inside a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines area on Monday killed at least 27 people and injured over 140 others, with authorities cordoning off the area to facilitate the passage of ambulances.

A spokesperson for the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa capital’s Lady Reading Hospital said over 120 injured persons had already been brought to the facility, adding that more than 20 were in critical condition. They said injured and deceased were still being brought to the hospital and the numbers could rise. However, speaking with media, police officials said 27 people had been martyred and roughly 140 others injured.

Security officials told media that the suspected suicide bomber had been standing in the front row during Zuhr prayers when he detonated his explosives around 1:40 p.m. The explosion, they said, had massively damaged the mosque building, with its roof collapsing on several congregants. Efforts are underway to rescue people still stuck beneath the debris, they said.

According to local media, the mosque at Police Lines is located in a high-security area and the bombing is being seen as a massive breach of security. In addition to police, Army personnel and bomb disposal squad personnel were also present during the prayers. An eyewitness who spoke with local media said the mosque’s roof had collapsed, adding that at least 120 people were present in the facility at the time of the bombing. “It was a suicide blast because the bomber was inside the mosque’s inner courtyard,” he told media in an interview broadcast on various channels. Later, police said the mosque was almost at capacity at the time of the blast, adding that initial investigations suggested 300 people or more might have been present within the premises.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast and said the attackers responsible had “nothing to do with Islam.” Emphasizing that terrorists wanted to sow fear by targeting people tasked with defending Pakistan, he paid tribute to all martyrs and promised that their sacrifices would not go in vain. “The entire nation is standing united against the menace of terrorism,” he said, adding a comprehensive strategy would be chalked out to counter deteriorating law and order in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Condemning the attack, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan offered his condolences to the families of the victims. “It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering and properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism,” he wrote in a posting on Twitter.

Similarly, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal denounced the attack as the “worst form of” terrorism. “The aim of such brutal and cowardly attacks is to weaken the nation’s resolve against terrorism, but this resolve will be strengthened by every drop of blood and martyrdom,” he wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while condemning the attack, said that “terrorist incidents before the local and general elections were meaningful.”

Former president, and co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari said terrorists once again becoming active in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was an “extremely dangerous” development. “The government should destroy the nurseries of terrorism by following the National Action Plan,” he said, adding that incidents of terrorism ahead of by-elections and general elections was a serious cause for concern.

While Pakistan has seen a resurgence of terrorism over the past year, the last major bombing that struck Peshawar was in March 2022. The suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in the Kocha Risaldar area of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa capital left 63 dead and nearly 200 others injured.

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.