Boys Comprise Majority of Abuse Victims in Punjab: report

A report prepared by the Punjab Home Department has raised alarms over child sexual abuse in the province, noting that thus far this year 69 percent of reported victims were boys, while 31 percent were girls.

According to the report, which has not been made public, the lowest incidents of child abuse were reported from Lahore and Rawalpindi, while the highest number of cases were reported from Gujranwala. Per details, 220 crimes of child abuse were reported from Gujranwala; 119 from Dera Ghazi Khan; 186 from Faisalabad; 140 from Multan; 129 from Bahawalpur; 128 from Sheikhupura; 127 from Sahiwal; 103 from Sargodha; 89 from Lahore; and 69 from Rawalpindi.

Of the 1,390 cases registered, it said, 148 had been dismissed; 799 were pending in courts; and 441 were under investigation. Of the total suspects facing trial in courts, it said, 55 percent were the neighbors of the victims; 32 percent were strangers; and 13 percent were relatives.

The report acknowledged that the total number of cases reported were likely a fraction of the total incidents of abuse, with many cases going unreported. It attributed this to fear of societal backlash and cultural taboos, as well as the unwillingness of parents to allow their children to be examined for medico-legal reports. Further, it said, perpetrators of child abuse were often motivated by socioeconomic stress; unemployment; low self-confidence; various psychological issues, including power imbalances and social inequalities.

While the report acknowledged attempts to combat child sexual abuse through laws such as Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2016; The Prevention of Child Abuse Act, 2018; and the Zainab Alert, Response, and Recovery Act, 2020, it said these required coordination between relevant agencies to ensure their effective implementation and enforcement. To achieve this, it proposed forming a dedicated team—comprising doctors, psychologists and child protection officers—at the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau to work for the protection of children.

Additionally, the report proposed training professionals who often work with children, including teachers and healthcare providers, to educate them on identifying the signs of abuse and providing appropriate support. It also proposed forming special courts for child abuse cases to ensure speedy trials and penalties of culprits.