Bushra Bibi Claims Senior Military Officials Responsible if any Harm Befalls Imran Khan in Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday claimed three senior military officials would be responsible if anything happened to her husband while he was incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

In an informal interaction with media at the jail while attending the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case alongside her husband, she said she wanted to make clear her husband was mentally and physically fit. Naming the Army chief, ISI chief and DG (C)—to calls for restraint from Khan—she warned they need to “take care” of Khan as the people would not spare them if something bad happened to him.

Bibi further alleged someone had “poisoned” honey she had eaten and this had caused her some degree of discomfort. She claimed a recent statement of PMLN leader Rana Sanaullah had shown conditions for the PTI had not improved.

Khan, meanwhile, reiterated his demands for the formation of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots. He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to hear the PTI’s petition on the May 9 riots and order the recovery of CCTV footages from that date. “Those who stole the CCTV footages are responsible for May 9,” he claimed.

To a question, he claimed the election of President Asif Ali Zardari and the upcoming Senate elections had no “legal” status, as they were conducted after “rigged” elections. He also confirmed that the PTI had nominated Omar Ayub as the opposition leader in the National Assembly and Sher Afzal Marwat as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

Reiterating his demand for an inquiry into U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s denial of the U.S. orchestrating his ouster through a vote of no-confidence in April 2022, Khan said the U.S. ambassador had not yet visited him in prison. If he did so, said the PTI founder, he would discussed Lu’s statement and the alleged role of the U.S. embassy in the cipher “conspiracy.”

Khan also called for a separate judicial commission to investigation into May 9 riots and the Feb. 8 elections. “A political party is being eliminated on the pretext of May 9 events,” he claimed, and called for authorities to release all his party workers and supporters.

During the hearing, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana completed recording statements of 10 witnesses, while the defense counsel completed cross-examination of prosecution witness Jameel Ahmed. The court then adjourned the hearing of the case until April 2.