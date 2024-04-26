Imran Khan Barred from Speaking against Establishment, Judiciary

An Accountability Court in Islamabad on Thursday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, from speaking against “institutions,” while also directing media against highlighting “political or inflammatory” statements uttered during proceedings.

Disposing of a petition seeking fair trial in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Judge Rana Nasir Javed’s order noted that Khan had made provocative political statements against senior officials of state institutions, including the Army and the judiciary, which “not only disrupt the judicial decorum but also tantamount to obstruct judicial functions such as the dispensation of justice.”

Directing the prosecution, accused, and their defense counsels against making any political or inflammatory statements that might disrupt the decorum of the court, the order directed Khan against even making veiled references to “institutions” or senior officials.

In his order, the judge also asked journalists to refrain from “publishing political and inflammatory narratives targeting state institutions and officials,” adding they should adhere to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)’s guidelines prohibiting discussing sub-judice matters.

The order was issued as Khan and his wife have both ramped up commentary alleging various abuses of the establishment, including its leadership. The petition was filed after the courtroom at Adiala Jail was restructured and the administration raised the height of the partition walls to nine feet, preventing them having any contact with the media. Last week, a judge directed jail authorities to remove unnecessary walls erected in the makeshift courtroom inside the jail.