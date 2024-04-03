Bushra Bibi Poisoned at Bani Gala Sub-Jail, Alleges Imran Khan in Court

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged in court that his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been poisoned while incarcerated at Bani Gala, which was declared a sub-jail.

Taking the rostrum during a hearing of the £190 million settlement case at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail, Khan claimed to the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned.” Consequently, he sought the court’s order for an inquiry into the incident and a complete medical checkup of Bushra Bibi.

“I know who is behind it,” he said, alleging it was the “same people” who were in-charge of the sub-jail. He said Bibi’s medical examination should be done by Dr. Asim Yunus of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center. The court then directed Khan to submit his request in writing.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged Bibi’s life was under threat multiple times since she was placed under house arrest in February in the iddat and Toshkhana cases. Initially, the PTI alleged her health was at risk due to substandard food; then the party claimed her honey was tampered with; and now Khan has claimed she was poisoned with arsenic.

Continuing Khan’s allegations, Bibi claimed to a vlogger that “three drops of toilet cleaner” were mixed into her food a month back, adding her sense of taste had been impacted. To questions, she claimed she was informed of the “poisoning” by someone in jail, adding her eyes were swollen and she had experienced pain in her chest and stomach. She further claimed that the impact of toilet cleaner poisoning only becomes apparent after a month.

In a statement, the PTI reiterated concerns over threats to the life of Bibi, alleging toxic and suspicious substances were mixed into her food. Demanding a complete medical examination by a trusted doctor of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, it also sought an inquiry into the allegations to bring the culprits to justice.