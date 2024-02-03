COAS Assures Army’s Support of Government Initiatives for Economic Stability

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday urged the government formed after the Feb. 8 general elections to ensure continuity in economic policies by capitalizing on the positive momentum of initiations undertake by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Chairing the 9th meeting of the Apex Committee of the civil-military body, he appreciated its role—as well as that of relevant ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders—in accomplishing several major economic milestones under the caretaker government, and paving ground for future endeavors.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir assured the participants of the Army’s firm resolve to support the government’s initiatives for economic stability and the socioeconomic well-being of the Pakistani public.

During Friday’s meeting, various ministries presented progress on projects and policy initiatives, and gave plans for subsequent endeavors to attract investment. The participants expressed satisfaction with overall progress and appreciated the “Whole of the Government Approach” in realizing envisioned dividends. The meeting also reviewed progress on various measures, appreciating the contributions to improving the macro- and micro-economic conditions of the country.

Commending the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing the country’s latent potential and attracting investments, the meeting placed special emphasis on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism. It also reviewed and appreciated the progress on economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

Additionally, the committee gave principal approval for Strategic Canals Vision 2030 and FBR reforms. It also reportedly approved the bifurcation of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into two entities, with outstanding liabilities to be parked in a holding company.