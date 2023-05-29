Committee to Probe PTI Allegations of Mistreatment of Women in Prisons

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday formed a two-member committee to probe the veracity of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s allegations of mistreatment of women who have been arrested in connection with the May 9 riots.

Last week, PTI Chairman Imran Khan alleged that some party supporters had been “molested and harassed” and even “raped” while in police custody. In an address to supporters via video-link, he urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take suo motu notice of the arrests and order the immediate release of all women prisoners affiliated with the PTI.

According to police across Pakistan, approximately 5,000 PTI workers and leaders have been arrested over the May 9 riots that targeted civil and military buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. Addressing Khan’s allegations in a media interaction on Sunday, Naqvi said only 32 women had been arrested by Punjab Police and 21 had already been released. Stressing that all the detained women would be dealt with in accordance with law, he said he had formed a committee to address the PTI’s “propaganda” over the treatment of women in prisons.

Subsequently, the caretaker Punjab government announced the formation of a two-member committee comprising Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Anoosh Masood to visit Kot Lakhpat Prison and speak to the prisoners. The committee undertook a visit of the prison on Monday though prior to the start of their investigation, Masood rejected the PTI’s allegations.

Speaking with Geo News, she said women are arrested by women police officers and are then kept in custody in a women’s police station where no men are permitted. Stressing that no male staff is allowed to go near the women prisoners, she said great care was taken with women prisoners because police took their responsibility very seriously.

Khan, however, has continued to try and suggest the harassment of women is taking place in prisons. In a posting on Twitter, he alleged that this was part of a “plan” to depoliticize the women of the country. “The clampdown and terror campaign against women is being done so that their men would discourage their political participation,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that there were “increasing reports” of women being “molested and harassed” while in custody.