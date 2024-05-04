Imran Khan Sets Return of ‘Stolen’ Mandate as Precondition for Dialogue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday linked any potential dialogue with the security establishment to the return of his party’s “stolen mandate” and the release of “innocent” workers from incarceration.

Speaking with journalists at Adiala Jail, he maintained he was “always” ready for talks, but said this required certain preconditions as confidence-building measures. According to a statement issued by the PTI, he said negotiations are held with “adversaries,” and so talks should only be held with the PTI’s current biggest opponents, an apparent reference to the establishment.

Maintaining “everyone” knows the cases against him are baseless, he also lashed out at Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and his declaration that there was no “pressure” on him to decide cases. “Pressure faces only those who refuse to do wrong, while you have become a B-team against the PTI,” he accused the CJP, lamenting that he had denied the PTI its electoral symbol, denying it a level-playing field, and also violated “our basic human rights under the guise of May 9 incidents.” The latter was a reference to the PTI’s petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the May 9 riots, which has been pending fixation before a bench since May 25, 2023.

He also lamented the PTI’s pending petitions against alleged rigging in the Feb. 8 general elections and the party’s share in reserved seats. He alleged the Supreme Court’s rulings had “revived” the doctrine of necessity, accusing the court of taking decisions under duress and intimidation and destroying the country’s judicial system. “It is high time that the judges of the top court should stand firmly with judges of the high courts and refuse to give wrong decisions under pressure and coercions,” he said, referring to a letter penned by six judges of the Islamabad High Court in which they alleged pressure from intelligence agencies.

The PTI founder also reiterated calls for the nation to unite against oppression warning failure to do so would leave them “slaves” forever. He also discussed a recent editorial from him published by the U.K.’s Telegraph, claiming it had highlighted the life of both him and his wife was in danger.