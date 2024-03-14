ECP Issues Schedule for Senate Elections on April 2

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued its schedule for the upcoming Senate elections, to be held on April 2, for 48 seats from the provincial assemblies and the National Assembly.

“In pursuance of Section 107 of the Elections Act, 2017, read with clause (3) of Article 59 and clause (3) of Article 224 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Senate Order, 2018, the Election Commission of Pakistan hereby calls upon the members of National Assembly to elect members of the Senate against one general seat and one seat for technocrats, including ulema from the federal capital,” read the ECP’s notification.

It similarly invited the lawmakers of all four provincial assemblies to elect members against seven general seats, two women’s seats, two seats for technocrats including ulema, and one seat for non-Muslims each from Punjab and Sindh to fill vacancies after the expiration of the term of incumbent senators on March 11.

According to the ECP’s schedule, returning officers would kick off the process by inviting nomination papers through a public notice today (Thursday).

March 15-16 – submission of nomination papers with the returning officer

March 17 – publication of names of nominated candidates

March 19 – last date for scrutiny of nomination papers

March 21 – last date for filing of appeals against acceptance of rejection of nominations

March 25 – last date for disposal of appeals by tribunal

March 26 – publication of revised list of candidates

March 27 – last date for withdrawal of candidature

April 2 – polling day, from 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. in all assemblies