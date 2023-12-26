ECP Receives 28,626 Nominations for Feb. 8, 2024 Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced it has received 28,626 nomination papers from potential candidates nationwide seeking to contest polls on Feb. 8, 2024.

According to data issued by the electoral body, 7,242 men and 471 women have filed nomination papers for general seats to the National Assembly, while 17,744 men and 802 women have similarly filed nomination papers for the provincial assemblies. Additionally, against seats reserved for women, 459 nominations have been filed for the National Assembly, and 1,365 for the provincial assemblies. Overall, per the ECP, 3,139 women submitted nominations for the 2024 polls, exceeding the numbers recorded for both the 2013 and 2018 general elections, though still totaling just a little over 11 percent of total nominations, far below their near-50 percent makeup of the national population.

On seats reserved for non-Muslims, 361 men and 32 women submitted nomination papers for the provincial assemblies, while 140 men and 10 women filed similar nominations for the National Assembl.

Provincially, Punjab leads with 13,823 nomination papers filed—3,871 for general seats to the National Assembly and 9,029 for the Punjab Assembly. Additionally, 796 nominations were submitted against reserved seats for women and 127 for reserved seats for non-Muslims.

In Sindh, the ECP received 6,498 nomination papers, comprising 1,681 for general seats to the National Assembly; 4,265 for general seats to the Sindh Assembly; 427 for women’s reserved seats; and 125 against reserved seats for non-Muslims.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa saw 1,322 nominations submitted for general seats to the National Assembly and 3,464 for general seats to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, totaling 5,278. Additionally, 418 nomination papers were filed against reserved seats for women and 74 for non-Muslims.

In Balochistan, the electoral body received 2,669 nominations, including 631 for general seats to the National Assembly and 1,788 for the Balochistan Assembly. Potential candidates also submitted 183 nominations against seats reserved for women and 67 non-Muslims.

The federal capital, meanwhile, saw the submission of 208 nominations for general seats to the National Assembly; and 150 for reserved seats for non-Muslims.

Following the submission of all nominations, the ECP commenced the weeklong scrutiny process on Monday (Dec. 25), with it slated to conclude on Dec. 30 (Saturday). According to the ECP, it has established an online facilitation center at its secretariat to provide support to returning officers in this regard, adding NADRA, NAB, the FIA, FBR and the SBP were linked with it. The electoral body has said data provided by candidates to returning officers would be forwarded to these institutions for necessary verification to complete the scrutiny process.

After the scrutiny process, the ECP would issue a preliminary list of candidates, with a chance for challenges to be submitted to either the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers. A final decision on all appeals would be issued by Jan. 10. Another list of candidates would then be issued on Jan. 11, with candidates having the option to withdraw by Jan. 12, a day before the ECP allots electoral symbols.