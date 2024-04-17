Editorial: A New Chapter in Pak-Saudi Ties

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, concluded a two-day visit to Pakistan on Tuesday, reconfirming the two countries’ longstanding bilateral relationship, which has had its fair share of ups and downs. Among the issues that strained ties between the “brotherly” nations were Pakistan’s refusal to participate in the Yemen war; former prime minister Imran Khan’s efforts to organize an Islamic summit in Malaysia that was seen as a “parallel” OIC; and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s “threat” to bypass the OIC for Kashmir. With a change in leadership, however, the Saudis appear willing to forget the past and help Pakistan overcome its economic crisis. This was most evident by the visiting dignitaries’ meeting with the Special Investment Facilitation Council and the foreign minister’s vow of Pakistan soon seeing “significant benefits” on the economic front.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has made clear Pakistan is seeking to attract billions of dollars in Saudi investment, with expectations of the program to be fully launched with an official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan. Unlike the past, the Saudis have made clear the funding would be an investment with an expectation of decent returns, requiring political continuity and transparency in Pakistan’s economic policies. Pakistan would, however, need to take care that its growing tilt toward Iran—with which Islamabad hopes to complete a gas pipeline project despite U.S. objections—does not affect the Pak-Saudi equation. Key to Pakistan’s future prosperity is cultivating positive ties with both Riyadh and Tehran and shunning bloc politics.

Dating back to 1947, Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia are based on shared Islamic beliefs as well as cultural and economic bonds. The two countries inked a Treaty of Friendship in 1951, and have since helped each other in matters of politico-economics, security and culture. The Royal Family holds a special regard in Pakistan as the guardians of the two holy mosques and the Kingdom is also the country’s top oil supplier and significant financial safety net, in the form of remittances and aid alike. The bonhomie is further facilitated by the belief of many Pakistanis that they are required by faith to defend the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the two holy mosques.