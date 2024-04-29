Pakistan a ‘Priority’ of Saudi Arabia for Trade, Investment

Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al Kasabi on Monday told Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that Pakistan is a “priority” of the kingdom for investment and trade, as per directions of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to Radio Pakistan.

The state-run media outlet said the two dignitaries met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF)’s special meeting in Riyadh, adding the Saudi official had said targets were being set to increase bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries in the next 12-18 months.

It said Kasabi had also conveyed an intent for a delegation of the Saudi business community to visit Pakistan “soon.”

Acknowledging the role of Pakistanis in the development and prosperity of Saudi Arabia, the Gulf kingdom’s minister emphasized inculcating the sentiments of Saudi-Pak friendship among the youth of both countries. Radio Pakistan said the prime minister had hailed the start of a “new era” of economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, maintaining bilateral trade volume was poised for a “significant increase” due to steps taken by both nations. He also highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was actively promoting foreign investment and facilitating investors.

A day earlier, the prime minister conducted separate meetings with the crown prince, Minister for Investment Khalid Al-Falih, Minister for Finance Mohammad Al Jadaan and Minister for Industry Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhourayef. Following their meeting, Falih praised Sharif as a “man of action,” pledging that the premier’s mission was also the mission of Saudi authorities.

Also on Sunday, the prime minister met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, reiterating the incumbent government’s commitment to put Pakistan’s economy back on track. In a post on X after the meeting, Georgieva said her meeting with Sharif was “very productive,” adding they had discussed policy reforms and strong decisions to address challenges to Pakistan’s economy and create a stronger, sustained and more inclusive growth “for the benefit all Pakistanis.”