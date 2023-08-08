Editorial: Normalizing Pak-Indo Ties through Cricket

After months of uncertainty, Pakistan has finally agreed to allow the cricket team to play in India for the upcoming World Cup, taking a first step toward “normalization” of ties. A high-powered committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif linked the approval of the tour to the International Cricket Council (ICC) giving “guarantees” of foolproof security for Pakistani players. This is a tentatively positive step, as Pakistan’s approval does not come with any quid pro quo from India, which refuses to play in Pakistan.

The hope among observers is that by behaving “normally” toward each other in sports, the rival nations will be encouraged to reopen bilateral trade, cementing their relationship economically while shunning war. South Asia was once a single, large unified market for goods and services with sound infrastructure of railways and roads. Pakistan, especially, stands to profit via its geographically favorable position linking India to states in the northwest. In fact, many economists of both India and Pakistan believe normalization of trade relations could yield substantial economic benefits for both sides.

According to data provided by the Finance Ministry, the trade volume between Pakistan and India is currently less than $3 billion, significantly lower than estimates of a $40 billion potential. These projections, in part, rely on existing informal trade. By reopening trade ties, according to an estimate from 2011, Pakistan could receive more Indian cotton, petroleum products, telephones, cars, organic chemicals, and tea, while India could avail Pakistani dates, jewelry, medical supplies, and petroleum oils.

Unfortunately, the mutually hostile propaganda in segments of the media on both sides has brought ties to a point where even cricket teams feel uncertain of their safety. It is only by reviving trade that both Pakistan and India, as well as the wider South Asian region, could avail the maximum benefits of trade without the specter of traditional rivalries.