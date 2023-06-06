Editorial: PTI Desertions Break Spell of Charisma

The events of the May 9 riots, triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and their aftermath has seen an ongoing exodus of workers and leaders from the party. Over the past few weeks, Khan has alternated between urging his workers not to harass the defectors who are exiting under “immense pressure” or celebrating the departures as a means to return the party to its “ideological” roots. Some within the party have suggested the deserters are “apparent weaklings” who failed to secure party tickets and did not enjoy solid ties with the leadership. This isn’t entirely accurate: the people who have jumped ship aren’t just the “weaklings” on the periphery but also prominent leaders who seem to have read the warning signs coming from quarters offended by the May 9 chaos.

Observers sympathetic to the PTI maintain the party was “blindsided” by how quickly their protests turned violent and were “helpless” to restrain the crowds. This doesn’t seem a particularly convincing argument, as questions persist over the possibility of some leaders planning the riots. These individuals might be using the backlash to find an easy, if inconvenient, exit. Statements from PTI leaders prior to the May 9 chaos suggest many believed Khan’s popularity had exceeded the obstacle of the Army’s disaffection. Former Army chief Gen. (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa likely bolstered this view, with little thought paid to how incumbent Gen. Asim Munir, who Khan had earlier ousted as ISI chief, would react.

The PTI’s key error was miscalculating both the Army and general public’s reaction to attacks on civil and military installations, particularly Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of the Lahore corps commander. Many deserters are now making clear that Khan’s refusal to accept any criticism of his decisions, coupled with the rank-and-file adopting his rhetoric, did them no favors. This disenchantment undoubtedly doubled amidst the ongoing crackdown, leaving them with little choice but to distance from the PTI to ensure their own future. The unfortunate—and speedy—collapse of the party stands out as a study of how even the most intelligent minds can be robbed of perspective once deceived into believing in the false magic of a charismatic leader.