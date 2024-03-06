Editorial: The Loss of Humanity in Gaza

Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed no fewer than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, but what has died in reality is humanity. Even if one were to consider Israel’s self-serving narrative as completely accurate, its actions after Oct. 7 have made it solely responsible for ignoring the basic humanity of the Gazans, eradicating them alternately through starvation and bombardments. This is unforgiveable. It is only through intent that one recognizes humanity, and Israel’s actions have told the world it lacks any such quality. This raises the true dilemma of the invasion; not that of whose version is more accurate, but rather recognizing that the conflict is one of moral collapse. Israel has ignored all existing frameworks for “moral” conflict, making clear its inhumanity in bombing unarmed Palestinians.

According to Israel, and its Western backers, its indiscriminate bombings are the only means to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas. Israel’s questionable claim is that it has killed upwards of 10,000 Hamas fighters. This still leaves 20,000 innocent men, women, and children dead, with countless more injured and military victory far from assured. Already, this conflict has stretched far longer than any previous Israel-Palestine war; the 1967 war lasted six days; the 1973 Yom Kippur war, 19 days; the 2006 war with Hezbollah, 33 days; and the 2014 Gaza war, about 50 days.

Despite persistent support from Western states, particularly the U.S. and U.K., global opinion has visibly turned against Israel and neighboring nations are morally justified to condemn its actions. Even Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, is doing what it can to support the Palestinian cause, declining to join a U.S.-led coalition against Houthis as they attack shipping vessels in the Red Sea. According to London’s The Guardian, Israel recognizes its flagging regard: “Netanyahu is said to have warned his ministers to be sensitive, yet each day brings more examples of genocidal intent and incitement. Without western support, Israel’s mass slaughter would immediately end. This is why we must address our complicity with what Israel is doing. Lives depend on it. This is obscene—and occasional handwringing will not scrub away the shame. Tacit acquiescence allows the horror to continue. Words can be dangerous, but so too can their absence.”