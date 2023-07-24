Editorial: The TTP Problem

Despite months of shocking attacks targeting law enforcers, authorities have failed to counter the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which seems to be operating with impunity in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. According to available statistics, 127 cops were martyred in KP during the first three months of 2023, with TTP militants hiding in Afghanistan suspected to be crossing the Durand Line to stage attacks inside Pakistan. In response, Islamabad has complained to Kabul, but has yet to receive any positive indication of the Taliban government tackling the threat.

According to independent observers, a bulk of the TTP’s ranks in Afghanistan are based in the Khost and Kunar provinces bordering Pakistan’s erstwhile tribal areas. As a sop, the interim Afghanistan government has pledged to move them elsewhere—but it is unclear what, if any, impact this would have as Kabul continues to shun any acknowledgement of the TTP on its soil. It is no mystery why the TTP’s primary targets are the former tribal areas of KP and the border regions of Balochistan, as both areas have weak writ of the state and historical concerns of marginalization. Traditionally aimed at bolstering support from Pashtuns, the TTP is also attempting to make inroads into Baloch-majority areas by releasing propaganda videos in Balochi.

What is increasingly apparent is that Pakistan’s previous attempts to negotiate peace with the TTP—most prominently advocated by former prime minister Imran Khan—failed to make any headway and may have actually helped the militants shore up positions ahead of their latest offensive. Their assaults, specifically targeting police and military personnel, are sowing the seeds of dissatisfaction amongst the local population against the state, which appears unable to ensure security. Unfortunately, there is no end in sight, with the TTP’s violence likely to remain a major challenge for Pakistan until and unless the state decides to finally end historical injustices and “normalize” the regions the TTP is hoping to sway to its side through fear and terror.