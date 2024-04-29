Four Terrorists Killed in Tank: ISPR

Security forces killed four terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Monday.

In a press release, the military’s media wing said the operation took place on the night of April 28 (Sunday) on the reported presence of terrorists in the area. “Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell,” it said, adding the slain terrorists “remained actively involved” in various terrorist activities in the area.

It said authorities had also recovered weapons and ammunition from the terrorists.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation by the security forces, who remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country,” it added.

A day earlier, the ISPR had announced that two militants were killed during an exchange of fire with security forces in Dera Ismail Khan district. It said security forces had conducted an IBO in D.I. Khan on the reported presence of terrorists, adding an “intense fire exchange” took place between the troops and terrorists. “… resultantly two terrorists; terrorist Faheem Nawaz, alias Gandapuri and terrorist Mohsin Nawaz, were successfully neutralized and sent to hell,” it said, adding weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the slain terrorists, who were alleged involved in terrorist activities targeting security forces as well as innocent civilians.

There has been a significant resurgence of terrorism across Pakistan, especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022. A report issued by the Center for Research and Security Studies Pakistan claimed the country saw 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023.