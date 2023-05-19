Eight ‘Terrorists’ Arrested While Attempting to Flee from Zaman Park

Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir on Thursday claimed eight “terrorists” that had allegedly been hiding in and around the Zaman Park residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan were arrested while attempting to escape from the area.

Speaking with media, he claimed the detained terrorists had already been identified and were allegedly involved in the attack on the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house on May 9. Confirming the arrests, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Civil Lines Hasan Javed told media that authorities had confirmed reports about the presence of 30-40 “terrorists” at Zaman Park.

“There are still reports that miscreants are present in Zaman Park,” he said, while clarifying that any final decision on conducting an operation to clear the area would be taken by senior authorities. He claimed some other suspects had also tried to escape the area, but had gone into hiding upon seeing the police personnel stationed outside Zaman Park.

Speaking with media at Zaman Park—and in a subsequent post on Twitter—the PTI chief questioned why the interim Punjab government had not named the “terrorists” who were said to be hiding inside his house. “The reason they didn’t was because what they were planning was to bring 30-40 people with them and then accuse me for harboring terrorists just like last time when they broke into my house through an armored car and then planted Kalashnikov and petrol bombs,” he alleged.

The interim Punjab government on Wednesday announced it had information about the presence of “30-40 terrorists” inside Zaman Park, adding that Khan had 24 hours to hand them to authorities or risk police action. Subsequently, a heavy contingent of police was deployed around Zaman Park, blockading the area. The deadline expired at 2 p.m. on Thursday, but authorities have not yet taken any action. Speaking with Geo News on Thursday night, Mir said the current plan called for the district commissioner to meet with Khan around 2 p.m. today (Friday) and determine how best to proceed on arresting the “terrorists” who remained at Zaman Park.