Former Caretaker Minister Sarfraz Bugti Joins PPP

Sarfraz Bugti, who resigned as caretaker interior minister ahead of the issuance of the election schedule, on Monday announced he has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) during a workers’ convention in Turbat, Balochistan, where Asif Ali Zardari vowed to uplift the province if voted into power.

“Respected leader Asif Ali Zardari came to Turbat and directed me to join PPP,” Bugti, formerly with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), told the gathering in the presence of the PPP co-chairman and other leaders, as he confirmed he would contest the upcoming Feb. 8, 2024 general elections on a PPP ticket.

Hoping peace would be restored in Balochistan under the leadership of Zardari, Bugti urged the former president to build a state-of-the-art medical facility along the pattern of the hospital constructed in Sukkur. “[I] will make the PPP a progressive party under your leadership,” he vowed to Zardari, adding the party would challenge the narrative against Pakistan.

In his speech to the gathering, Zardari promised the people of Balochistan that if the PPP came to power, it would focus on education, health, and communication sectors to uplift the impoverished province. “China is our partner, and we will work in tandem with China,” he said, adding the PPP would also focus on expanding the deep-sea port of Gwadar.

He further pledged to ensure sufficient water supply for irrigation to boost agriculture in the province, as well as provide funds for development projects. Recalling the PPP’s last federal government of 2008-13, he regretted that while funds were allocated for Balochistan, he could not personally supervise their utility. “Now I will supervise these projects myself,” he vowed, claiming he would boost Balochistan’s development to “10 times” its current level.

“We have to improve the economic conditions, we have to give employment to the youth of Balochistan,” he said, adding the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) would be expanded, and educated unemployed youth granted a stipend until they secured employment.

Describing Balochistan as the “heart of Pakistan,” he stressed “conflict does not bring prosperity.” He also lamented that people in Islamabad do not provincial issues and vowed that a PPP government would build a university in every division of Balochistan; a college in every district; and medical colleges and hospitals as per population requirements.

“Whenever PPP comes to power, it comes to serve the people,” he said, while defending the ongoing Afghan repatriation policy, as no nation could “bear the burden of another.” Stressing Pakistan had given hospitality to Afghans for 40 years, he regretted they were now reluctant to be our brothers, adding he wanted everyone to return to their homeland, and stay in their homes.