Four Soldiers Martyred in Militant Attack on Army Checkposts in Chitral

Four soldiers were martyred on Wednesday as they clashed with militants at two Pakistan Army checkposts near the Pak-Afghan border in the general area of Kalash, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“On Sept. 6, a large group of terrorists equipped with the latest weapons attacked two Pakistani military posts located closer to Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Kalash, District Chitral,” read the statement, adding that the soldiers had fought bravely and repulsed the attacks, slaying 12 terrorists and injuring “a large number.”

According to the military’s media wing, security forces had already identified the movement and concentration of terrorists in the Gawardesh, Pitigal, Barg-e-Matel and Batash areas of the Nuristan and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan. It said this information had been shared with the interim Afghan government. “Owing to heightened threat environment, own posts were already on high alert,” it said.

The ISPR said forces were continuing sanitization of the area to root out and eliminate any remaining terrorists. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said, adding that the brave people of Chitral were also standing firmly with security forces in restricting terrorists from hampering peace.

“The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” it added.

The assault has been claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which had earlier claimed in a statement to media that they had entered Chitral and “captured” various villages. However, this statement has been denied by the ISPR, which maintained all militants had been repulsed.