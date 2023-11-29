Home Latest News GDP Growth for FY2022-3 Revised Down to -0.17%

GDP Growth for FY2022-3 Revised Down to -0.17%

NAC meeting issues quarterly GDP growth of 2.13% for ongoing fiscal year, attributing it to increases in agriculture, industry and services sectors

by Staff Report

The interim government on Tuesday issued the GDP growth rate of the ongoing fiscal year, while also revising the GDP rates for the previous two fiscal years, fulfilling a requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release economic performance statistics on a quarterly basis.

Utilizing the base year of 2015-16, a meeting of the National Accounts Committee (NAC) approved GDP growth rate of 2.13% for the first quarter (July-September) of this fiscal year, against -2.7% in the same period last year. This was primarily attributed to 5.06% growth in agriculture; 2.48% in industry; and 0.82% in services.

Additionally, it said the GDP had contracted by 0.17% in fiscal year 2022-23 under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government, rather than the 0.29% growth provisionally estimated in May.

The revised GDP growth rate for the last fiscal year was attributed by the NAC to a contraction in the growth of the industrial and services sectors. It said agriculture had improved from the provisional 1.55% to 2.25%, primarily due to boosts in the production of wheat and maize. For the industrial sector, it said, its growth had declined from -2.94 to -3.76%, primarily due to decreases in large-scale manufacturing (-7.98 to -9.87%) and construction (-5.53 to -9.16%).

The services sector, per the NAC, declined from the provisional 0.86% to 0.07%, with significant reductions witnessed in information and communication (6.93 to -2.55%); and finance and insurance (-3.82 to -8.09%).

The NAC also revised upwards the GDP growth in the final year of the PTI government, 2021-22, from 6.1 to 6.17%. This was attributed to improvements in agriculture sector growth (4.27% to 4.28%); industrial activities (6.83 to 6.95%); and services (6.59 to 6.66%).

As part of its commitment to the IMF, the NAC meeting approved an industry-wise methodology of compiling the quarterly GDP as well as a series of quarterly growth rates of GDP for various industries from the first quarter of 2016-17 to the first quarter 2023 by taking 2015-16 as the base year.

