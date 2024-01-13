Gohar Khan Claims Family ‘Attacked’ at Islamabad Home

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Khan on Saturday claimed, during ongoing proceedings of the Supreme Court, that his family was attacked in a police raid on his Islamabad home.

Informing the court of the development, he departed the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict restoring the PTI’s electoral symbol in the intra-party polls case. Prior to his departure, he informed PTI lawyer Ali Zafar that his sons and nephews were beaten up and a computer taken by police.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, who is hearing the case, observed that “whatever happened, if it happened, should not have happened.” He also summoned the additional attorney general (AAG) to the rostrum and directed him to confirm the news and take corrective measures. The AAG said he would look into it and also left the courtroom.

Gohar returned to the courtroom after visiting his home and told the CJP the “situation is very serious,” with the CJP directing the AAG to resolve the matter immediately. The AAG responded that he had spoken with both the home secretary and Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan, who were investigating the matter.

In a video shared of Gohar’s visit home on the PTI’s official X, formerly Twitter, account, the party chief showed a broken door and a computer placed on a staircase. He also reiterated his wife and son were beaten up and claimed “they” took all documents.

In a rebuttal on X, the Islamabad police claimed it had received an update about the police reaching Gohar’s house. “On a tip-off, the police reached a house in search of the wanted criminals. Upon reaching there, the police found that the house belonged to Barrister Gohar and the police returned,” it claimed, adding no violence was done, nor were any documents taken from the location. “It was a routine operation. Further investigations are being carried out,” it added.

Later, the IGP appeared before the apex court, with the CJP directing him to attend to Gohar’s complaints “immediately” and resolve the matter. “If heads must roll, then do so,” he said and told Gohar to approach the court with a formal complaint if the police did not perform their duty.

The CJP also directed the Islamabad police chief to go to Gohar’s house with the PTI chief and resolve the matter on an urgent basis. He ordered him to submit a written report on the matter, stressing it was a “very serious” matter and every citizen had the right to security.