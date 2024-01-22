Gohar Urges Powerful Quarters to Not Push PTI any Further

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Gohar Ali warned “those in power” against pushing the party to the “point of no return,” stressing “enough is enough now.”

In an interview with Voice of America Urdu, he questioned how Pakistan could continue to be called a democratic state if it picked a “fight” with the country’s “largest party” and barred it from contesting elections. Maintaining that some institutions were against the party and were “aiding” its rivals, he maintained that the power of a ruler and dictator was destined to end but the country and its people would persist. “If this is realized, we can forget differences and move forward,” he said, warning a third force could “exploit the situation” if differences were not resolved.

Maintaining there had been no contacts with the party from any institutions—nor had it contacted anyone—he said PTI founder Imran Khan was willing to talk to everyone for a free and fair election.

On the loss of the PTI’s electoral symbol, he said this meant the party was deprived of 227 reserved seats in the assemblies. “Even if those who win as independent candidates join PTI after elections, the party will be at a huge loss during the election for the president, prime minister and Senate due to the loss of reserved seats,” he said, complaining the ECP had only raised questions on the PTI’s foreign funding and intra-party elections and not any other parties.

“On one hand, Nawaz Sharif was brought back and acquitted of all cases to make him eligible for elections. On the other, PTI’s founding chairman was booked in all sorts of cases, including treason,” he lamented.

To a question on speculation over the PTI seeking to sabotage the appointment of Army chief Gen. Asim Munir, Gohar said this was untrue and any statements to this effect were a matter of personal opinion. Maintaining the founding chairman had no issues with any institutions, he said Khan respected both the Army and the Supreme Court.

On the apex court’s decision upholding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s withdrawal of the bat symbol, Gohar said the party was awaiting the detailed verdict and would then file an intra-court appeal.

To another question, Gohar rubbished the idea of the PTI boycotting the Feb. 8 elections, adding the party hoped to work with other parties after the polls for the betterment of the country.

Separately, addressing a virtual jalsa broadcast on Saturday night, Gohar urged the public to vote for the PTI to ensure rule of law and protect their rights. He also urged overseas Pakistanis to ensure their relatives voted in large numbers, stressing this was key to securing Khan’s release. “Vote for PTI-backed candidates and Imran Khan will soon be free,” he said.