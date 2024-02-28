Gwadar Under Water after Record Rainfall

Balochistan experienced a bout of heavy rain starting from Monday, with Gwadar alone facing over 14 hours of consecutive rainfall, leaving large parts of the district under water and hampering the lives of local residents.

According to meteorologists, the rain was “unusual” as winter rainfall, traditionally, is not very intense and rarely causes flooding. They said a rain-producing system had entered the country through Balochistan on Feb. 25, resulting in heavy downpours in Gwadar, Jiwani, Sarbandan and other parts of the province.

Videos shared on social media showed large parts of Gwadar submerged, with vehicles on roads stranded in knee-deep water. Overall, per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Gwadar received 183mm of rain in the last two days, while neighboring Jiwani, Sibbi and Pasni districts received 39mm, 2mm, and 2mm, respectively. It said rains, thundershowers and hailstorms were expected in most parts of the country until March 2, adding Sindh capital Karachi could also see heavy downpour on Thursday.

In a statement, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said it had mobilized a Rescue Force to Gwadar. “This action is in anticipation of the current flooding situation and the forecasted upcoming spell, which may exacerbate the existing challenges and lead to untoward situations in the district,” it said, stressing the mobilization would ensure the readiness and deployment of essential resources, including personnel, ambulances, and rescue vehicles, to Gwadar.

“By doing so, the PDMA aims to enhance the district’s capacity to effectively manage and respond to the evolving flood-related emergencies and mitigate potential risks to the local population and infrastructure,” it added.

The heavy rainfall has also hampered the fishing industry that employs many locals in the area, washing away boats and damaging houses.