High-Level Panel to Probe Audio Leaks: P.M. Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday described the audio leaks of his private conversations with various people as a black mark on the country’s reputation, noting they will make it difficult for any foreign dignitary to speak freely at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Who is going to visit the Pakistani prime minister from overseas now?” he questioned during a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, which was also attended by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Special Assistant to the P.M. on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi. “This scandal has put the repute of a 220 million-strong nation at stake,” he said, stressing the leaks were a “serious” matter that would be investigated by a high-level committee.

Last week, three audio recordings—allegedly part of a larger data breach—of the prime minister went viral on social media. In one, he is conversing with an unidentified government official about the possibility of allowing machinery imports from India at the behest of PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law; in the second he is discussing the phased-wise acceptance of resignations of PTI lawmakers; and in the third he and Maryam are discussing various political issues.

Responding to a question about the conversation on Indian imports, Sharif rubbished the perception that Maryam had sought favor for her son-in-law. “Dr. Tauqeer [Secretary to the P.M.] spoke to me about it and said half of the machinery was imported during the PTI tenure. I don’t know what amount was spent and how much loss they will have to bear if half the machinery is left. [He] told me that the provision is banned and it will have to be taken to the ECC [Economic Coordination Committee],” he said, clarifying that he did not feel it appropriate to take the matter to the cabinet. “Now tell me what is wrong with this?” he said, noting that several audios linked to PTI chief Imran Khan had been leaked without raising anyone’s concern.

“Have you heard the conversation about diamonds? About the piece of land that was given to them as a gift. You don’t talk about it but you are discussing this matter,” he said, adding ex-FIA DG Bashir Memon had also confirmed that he was asked to file cases against Khan’s political rivals. “Did I amend the policy, there is no question about it. You must do justice. I will apologize to the nation if I did something wrong,” he said, as he slammed the former prime minister for failing to act against a sugar cartel. “[Imran Khan’s] corruption is a long saga,” he alleged, noting the PTI chief was creating polarization in society that was leading the country toward destruction. “This is an alarm bell. This man is a risk to the country,” he stressed.

International ties

Detailing his recent visit to New York to attend the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly, the prime minister said he had worked to highlight the plight of millions of flood victims on a global stage. “I don’t think we have done anything to deserve the disaster of flooding that has displaced millions and so far claimed the lives of over 1,600 people,” he said, adding his meetings with his international counterparts had proven fruitful. Unlike the government headed by the PTI, he said, the incumbent coalition was working to reconnect with the world, especially friendly countries. “The PTI government isolated Pakistan by estranging a number of close allies,” he said. “Now we are coming out of that diplomatic backwater thanks to the efforts of our Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sherry Rehman, and Marriyum Aurangzeb,” he added.

“The ex-prime minister thought he was everything and would think himself to be Einstein. That approach hurt Pakistan a lot,” he said, stressing the incumbent government was “holding respectable conversations with countries now.”

Claiming that several leaders of friendly nations had told him “state secrets” about the previous government’s behavior that could not be repeated, he said “you would sweat if I tell what they said.” This behavior, he stressed, had damaged Pakistan’s reputation and also destroyed its economy.

To a question, Sharif clarified that he had also used his UNGA address to highlight Pakistan’s position on Kashmir, Palestine, and Islamophobia. He said the treatment of Muslims in India was also strongly condemned. He also confirmed that he had personally paid for all his foreign tours.

On the U.N.’s support for Pakistan’s climate change crisis, he said U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has spoken for the people of Pakistan. “We are preparing for the donors’ conference and will not delay it,” he said.

Imran Khan

To a question on Khan describing him as a “beggar” during political rallies, Sharif responded: “Was Khan going abroad to give money? If I’m going to beg, then was Khan carrying coffers of money?” He said Khan should look in the mirror before casting aspersions on him, adding: “Khan, you should fear God. You have destroyed Pakistan.”

To another question on Khan’s politicization of the Army chief appointment, the prime minister said any decision would be taken according to the law and Constitution. “Did they consult us on the Army chief extension?” he said, referring to the PTI’s extending of incumbent Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure by three years.

Similarly, he rubbished the PTI’s branding of the incumbent government as “imported,” saying this narrative had been defeated by his meetings with Russian’s president. To another question on reportedly “secret” meetings between Khan and the Army chief, Sharif said he doesn’t get time to look into matters other than the economy. “Institutions are working, and I tell them to work under the ambit of the law,” he said, stressing there was “no threat” to the country and elections would be held on time.

Finance minister

On the return of PMLN leader Ishaq Dar to Pakistan and his appointment as the finance minister, the prime minister said he was an “honest” politician who would work to improve the economic situation. Praising Miftah Ismail’s tenure as finance minister, he said his efforts had saved Pakistan from default. “Miftah is an honorable party member and he wanted to resign. We allowed him to do so and we told him we will ask for his services in other areas too,” he added.