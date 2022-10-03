IHC Discharges Contempt Notice against Imran Khan

A five-member larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday unanimously decided to discharge the contempt case against former prime minister Imran Khan over his remarks about a woman sessions judge.

Led by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, a five-member bench comprising Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Babar Sattar had begun hearing the suo moto case in August after finding Khan’s allegedly threatening remarks about Judicial Magistrate Zeba Chaudhry during a rally on Aug. 20 as contemptuous.

In remarks announcing the case being discharged, CJ Minallah said the court was “satisfied” with the “bona fide apology” and conduct of Imran Khan. To concerns from Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman that Khan had not submitted an “unconditional apology” the CJ directed for a written submission, noting it would be incorporated in the final order, to be issued at a later point.

After two separate written replies that were rejected as “unsatisfactory” by the IHC, Khan had apologized for his contemptuous remarks during a hearing on Sept. 22. In a verbal statement, he assured the bench he would not issue such a statement again, adding that he had become aware of the seriousness of his comments during proceedings. The court, which had been set to indict him at the hearing, had then directed him to submit a written affidavit and postponed the indictment proceedings until Oct. 3 (today).

In his latest response, Khan had once again avoided an “unconditional apology,” but admitted he “might have crossed a red line while making a public speech.” Assuring the court that he was willing to explain to the woman judge that neither he, nor his party, had sought any action other than “legal” against her, he had vowed to not repeat similar offense in the future. He had also assured the IHC that he was willing to take any further steps that the court deemed necessary to avoid criminal proceedings.

Last week, the ousted prime minister had also visited the court of Judge Zeba Chauhdry to personally apologize, but she was on leave and he had left after urging her registrar to inform her of his visit.