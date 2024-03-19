Imran Khan Acquitted in Two Cases of Vandalism during Long March

A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Tuesday dismissed two cases of alleged vandalism during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s 2022 long march on Islamabad, acquitting party founder Imran Khan of all charges.

During the hearing, Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjotha argued that the case alleged vandalism took place at his client’s behest, adding similar cases were registered against various people. He claimed the government had not issued any notification regarding the enforcement of Section 144, banning public gatherings, nor was his party informed it was in force ahead of the long march.

Panjotha further argued that the plaintiff in the case was a Station House Officer, who lacks jurisdiction to register the case. “There are no witness statements in the cases filed against the PTI founder,” he argued, adding the listed witnesses had never appeared in court to testify.

At this, the judicial magistrate asked if Khan was acquitted in similar cases before. To this, the counsel said the PTI founder was acquitted in several similar cases earlier.

After the completion of arguments, the court reserved its verdict, announcing it later and dismissing the cases against Khan.

Earlier, as the proceedings commenced, the lawyer sought production orders for Khan to attend the proceedings. However, this plea was rejected by judge, noting the security situation did not permit the travel of the PTI founder to-and-from Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated.