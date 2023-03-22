Imran Khan Amenable to Multi-Party Conference

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday agreed to participate in a proposed multi-party conference at the behest of a delegation of civil society that called on him to help defuse political tensions.

Confirming the development, PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told media that the former prime minister had agreed to join a multi-party conference (MPC) to develop consensus on a date for general elections and the process that leads to polls. Another PTI leader, Pervaiz Khattak, also supported the measure, telling media that the PTI was willing to talk to all political parties. “We are ready to talk to everyone for elections. We are peaceful people, with only one demand: hold elections,” he added.

South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) Secretary General Imtiaz Alam, part of the delegation that called on Khan, told journalists that the PTI chief had “clearly endorsed” the civil society’s appeal for all political parties to deliberate on the framework and schedule of general elections. He said Khan had sought confidence-building measures to enable an atmosphere for talks. “As the ball to hold APC [all-parties conference] has been set in motion, other political leaders are being approached for their response for this one-agenda conference,” he added.

According to local media, civil society members who participated in the meeting said that Khan had to be convinced to agree to the MPC. They said that he had demanded the delegation ensure that the government take measures to facilitate talks but had been informed that this was a matter for political forces to discuss, as the civil society was only acting as an “initiator and facilitator of political dialogue.” The delegation reportedly visited the PTI chief at the urging of some senior leaders of his party, who believe the party’s policy of confrontation is not paying dividends and it must work to reduce political tensions if it wishes to achieve its goal of elections.

Earlier, the Pakistan Bar Council had similarly called on Pakistan’s political forces to commit to dialogue, offering to host and facilitate it if all stakeholders were willing to pursue it.