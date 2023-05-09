Imran Khan Arrested by NAB in Al-Qadir Trust Case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday by the paramilitary Rangers.

The former prime minister was taken into custody over his role in the Al-Qadir Trust case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was detained while he was appearing in the IHC to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. Reportedly, the Rangers produced a warrant for Khan’s arrest from NAB prior to his arrest.

According to the warrant for Khan’s arrest, the PTI chief is accused of “commission of the offense of corruption and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the NAB Ordinance 1999. It states that Khan shall be “produced before the court for authorization of detention for such period as may be necessary for the finalization of the inquiry/investigation.” The Al-Qadir Trust University case pertains to the alleged provision of land for the varsity by real estate tycoon Malik Riaz in exchange for the PTI-led government returning £190 million seized from him in the U.K.

The Rangers, per videos of the arrest available on social media, broke into the courtroom, manhandled Khan’s lawyers and supporters, and whisked him away in a black Vigo. Confirming the arrest, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan said Section 144 remained imposed in the federal capital, adding that the situation was currently under control.

Immediately after the arrest, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice of the matter and summoned both the Islamabad IGP and the interior secretary within “15 minutes” to explain the detention. He also directed the additional attorney general to appear before the court at the same time and provide information on who was behind the arrest and what the case was. “If an inquiry has to be conducted, action can also be taken against the prime minister and ministers,” he warned.

The arrest comes less than a day after the military slammed Khan for repeatedly alleging that Maj. Gen. Faisal Naseer was colluding with a “gang” to assassinate him. This morning, Khan reiterated the allegation, adding that he was ready for arrest if authorities produced a warrant.

There have been several unsuccessful attempts to arrest Khan over the past few months, including a days-long raid at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. This is the first time that the PTI chief has actually been detained.

Reacting to the arrest, the PTI urged its supporters in Lahore to gather at Zaman Park, while calling on supporters nationwide to take to the streets to protest the detention. PTI Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain alleged the Rangers had “occupied” the IHC and “tortured” lawyers before detaining Khan. “Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location,” he added.

In an undated video statement released by the PTI after Khan’s arrest, he claims he has been arrested in an “unjustified” case, adding that this “proves” that fundamental rights have been “buried” in Pakistan. Claiming he had never broken any laws in Pakistan, he alleged that he was solely being arrested to discourage him from fighting for “real independence.”

In the video, Khan urges the public to take to the streets for “real independence.”

PTI spokesperson Musarrat Cheema, in a video statement, alleged Khan was being “tortured” and “beaten,” and reiterated calls for the public to protest the detention “and defend the country” through agitation.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, in a posting on Twitter, said that Khan had failed to appear before NAB despite being issued several notices. “The arrest has been conducted by the National Accountability Bureau for causing losses to the national treasury,” he said, rubbishing the PTI’s claims of the former prime minister being “tortured” prior to his detention.

Editor’s Note: This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available