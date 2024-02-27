Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Indicted in £190m Reference

Former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were on Tuesday indicted in the £190 million reference by a Rawalpindi Accountability Court at Adiala Jail, where the former is incarcerated following convictions in three separate cases.

During proceedings, Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana read out the charge sheet in the presence of Khan and Bushra, adding statements of 58 witnesses would be recorded. He then adjourned proceedings until March 6 when five witnesses have been ordered to attend the hearing.

The court also granted Khan’s request to meet his wife—under house arrest at her Banigala residence following convictions in two cases—and instructed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide two copies of the reference to the defense counsel. Both Khan and Bushra have denied the charges.

The £190 million reference was initiated against Khan, his wife, and six others—property tycoon Malik Riaz; his son Ahmed Ali Riaz; Mirza Shahzad Akbar; Zulfi Bukhari, Farhat Shahzadi; Ziaul Mustafa Nasim—over the two primary accused allegedly obtaining billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd. In exchange for legalizing Rs. 50 billion returned to Pakistan by the U.K. during the PTI government. The land given by Bahria Town was used to build the Al-Qadir University, while the payment was allegedly used to pay a fine owed by the property tycoon to the Supreme Court.

The reference alleges Khan played a “pivotal role in the illicit transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land by Bahria Town, Karachi.” It further alleges that despite being given multiple opportunities to justify and provide clarification, the accused deliberately, with mala fide intention, refused to give information on one pretext or another.

NAB has claimed Akbar, chief of the Asset Recovery Unit in the PTI, played a “crucial role” in the “illegal design of the funds” meant for the state. It also accuses Malik of “actively” aiding, abetting and assisting and acting in conspiracy with the other respondents for the diversion of funds earmarked for the state.

Bushra and Farhat have been alleged to play a “significant” and “crucial” role in the “illegal activities,” with the latter described as a “front woman” for Khan and his wife.

All accused apart from Khan and Bushra have failed to join the investigation and are proclaimed offenders, with their assets and properties frozen.