Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Sentenced to Seven Years’ Imprisonment in ‘Illegal Nikkah’ Case

A trial court on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to seven years’ imprisonment in the “un-Islamic nikkah” case and also imposed fines on them of Rs. 500,000 each.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratullah announced the verdict following two days of marathon hearings, with Friday’s proceedings lasting 14 hours. The case pertains to a plea filed by Bibi’s ex-husband, Khawar Maneka, who had alleged that her marriage to the former prime minister was un-Islamic and illegal.

This week, all four witnesses recorded their statements and were subject to cross-examination by lawyers of both Khan and Bibi. The two also recorded their statements under Section 342 of the Pakistan Penal Code and their lawyers, as well as the counsel of complainant Maneka, presented their final arguments.

Bushra Bibi was brought to Adiala Jail for the sentencing from her Banigala residence, which has been declared a sub-jail in light of her 10-year prison sentence in the Toshakhana case, which was announced earlier this week. Khan, too, has been jailed for 10 years in the same case. He was earlier sentenced to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment in the cipher case alongside ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In his petition, Maneka had accused Bushra and Khan of a “fraudulent” nikkah, claiming the marriage was solemnized during her iddat period—the three months after her divorce from him. He also accused the former prime minister of “ruining” his life and that of his family.