Imran Khan Claims to Win 150 Seats in National Assembly ‘Before Rigging’

With results of a little over 10 seats still pending, despite the passage of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s deadline, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday claimed his party-backed independent candidates had won “150 seats” in the National Assembly “before rigging.”

In a speech rendered using Artificial Intelligence and posted on X, the incarcerated former prime minister congratulated his party workers and supporters for the PTI’s showing in the polls, claiming the “massive turnout” had surprised all observers.

“You have laid the foundation of real freedom by casting your votes yesterday [Thursday] and I congratulate you on the victory in the general elections 2024,” he said. “I completely trusted that you all will come out to cast votes and you have honored my trust. Your massive turnout has surprised everyone,” he added.

Referring to his previously stated of a ‘London plan’ aimed at sidelining his party, he said the public’s vote had led to its failure. Criticizing Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif, he questioned why he had delivered a “victory” speech while results were still pending on 30 seats of the National Assembly.

“No Pakistani will accept that and international media is also writing about that folly. Our independent sources told us that we were victorious on 150 National Assembly seats before the start of the rigging process,” he claimed, further claiming that information from Form-45s suggested the PTI had won 170 seats in the National Assembly and had therefore won a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

“My fellow Pakistanis, you have made history,” he claimed. “I am proud of you and I thank Allah that He had turned us into a nation. Now, no one can stop us from flying high,” he added.

“In the end, you do not have to fear. Celebrate and offer thanksgiving prayer. Everyone has witnessed the power of your vote, now I urge you to show the ability to secure your vote,” he said, concluding his speech.

With the results of a majority of seats already announced, the PTI has announced it would convene a meeting of its party leadership today (Saturday) in Peshawar to discuss potential coalitions with other parties to form the next government. Among the PTI leaders slated to attend the meeting are Gohar Khan, Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan, with a party spokesman saying they would discuss the formation of governments in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and at the center.

The PTI has already indicated it is not amendable to alliances with the PMLN or PPP, leaving unclear how they could form the government as their numbers are insufficient without either to meet the simple majority required to elect the leader of the House.