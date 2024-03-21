Imran Khan Expects to be Out of Prison in 4-5 Months

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed he is mentally prepared to stay in prison for another four to five months, adding he expects release after the collapse of the incumbent government.

In an informal chat with journalists at Adiala Jail after a hearing of the £190 million corruption reference, the former prime minister predicted the new government’s collapse within five to six months, citing expected inflation following the inking of a fresh bailout with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and political concerns. He claimed this was why the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had opted against joining the federal cabinet and indicated he expected the government’s downfall to pave the way for his release.

To a question, he claimed attempts were underway to create differences between the PTI and the Army, stressing no official account of the PTI had ever abused or maligned the armed forces. However, he then maintained that “everything” was manipulated and the “establishment, caretaker government, and the Election Commission” were all acting in collusion.

Dubbing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja a “liar,” Khan questioned how he was still in office despite multiple allegations of irregularities during the 2024 polls by watchdogs. He said the PTI would invite all political parties—including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman—who were victim of “election rigging” to join a public meeting on March 23.

On last week’s meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI founder said his party leader should only have agreed to a photo with Sharif after securing funding for his province. He also dismissed any criticism of Arif Alvi, claiming the former president had tried to resolve several issues during his time in the presidency.

To a question on resurgent terrorism, Khan claimed Pakistan must maintain good ties with Afghanistan, regardless of who was in power. He also claimed his government had facilitated dialogue between the Taliban and the U.S. to end the war on terror, adding the Afghan Taliban had assured Pakistan they would resolve the issue of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The PTI founder also reiterated claims the £190 million corruption reference against him was baseless, maintaining there was no loss to the exchequer.