Imran Khan Moves IHC against Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust Jail Trials

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek the nullification of notifications allowing his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al Qadir Trust cases.

The petition argues that the notifications of jail trials for both cases, dated Nov. 14 and Nov. 28, respectively, are invalid and malicious. In addition to seeking the nullification of the notifications, the petition has also sought a stay on proceedings in both cases.

Khan is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail and is facing trials in several cases, including the cipher case, the Toshakhana case, the Al-Qadir Trust reference, and multiple cases linked to the May 9 riots. The Al-Qadir Trust case pertains to the former prime minister and members of his federal cabinet allegedly adjusting £190 million received from Britain’s National Crime Agency against fines owed by real estate tycoon Malik Riaz to the Supreme Court. In exchange, per the case, Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, received undue benefits in the form of over 458 kanals of land for the Al-Qadir University.

The Toshakhana case, meanwhile, pertains to Khan and his wife allegedly receiving gifts during his time as head of the state and failing to declare them in his official assets.

A day earlier, speaking with media after the hearing of the Toshakhana case, Khan questioned why PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were “immune” from legal proceedings when they had also taken vehicles from the Toshakhana. Claiming he was being victimized for “exposing” an alleged conspiracy of former Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa against his government, he alleged Sharif was “playing with the support” of “two umpires”—one of whom had given a “no-ball” in his favor.

Referring to a Supreme Court ruling upholding an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order to withdraw the PTI’s electoral symbol, he claimed this was part of the alleged ‘London Plan.’ Nonetheless, he hoped the public would ensure him justice through the ballot on Feb. 8.