Imran Khan Reiterates Claims of Pakistan Lacking Any Laws Right Now

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday reiterated his criticism of the military, claiming the country had no laws right now.

Addressing media at Adiala Jail, where he is incarcerated, after a hearing of the £190 million case, he alleged that the incumbent Army chief was “directly” involved in punishing his wife, Bushra Bibi, who is incarcerated at the Bani Gala sub-jail. Warning that he keep “pursuing” the senior official as long as he was alive if anything happened to his wife, he claimed the “law in the country is whatever the king of the jungle wants.”

Referring to additional barriers installed at the prison court since the last hearing, he claimed he was no longer able to meet or directly talk with anyone. According to reporters covering the trial, the height of the wooden and glass walls installed in the courtroom has been increased from three feet to nine feet. Additionally, media is no longer allowed to directly question Khan, with warnings issued to journalists that they risk being barred from proceedings if they do not comply.

“There’s no law in the country right now,” he said, claiming this was proven by the Bahawalnagar incident, in which police forces and Army personnel clashed after the arrest of a serving soldier.

“In Bahawalnagar, they were treated like slaves,” Khan said, referring to the police. “The powerful man beat them and asked for forgiveness, all this is being done by the king of the jungle and there is a law of the jungle in the country,” he added, claiming the situation was not conducive to attracting investments.

“Economy and currency cannot be stabilized by taking loans,” he continued, lamenting that securing a new loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would trigger further inflation. “Debts and poverty will increase due to lack of investment, the future of the country is being threatened by the law of the jungle. Such countries can’t progress,” he warned.

During the hearing, Khan also directed addressed Judge Nasir Javed Rana and requested the issuance of orders for a complete medical examination of Bushra by Dr. Asim Younis. This request was subsequently granted.