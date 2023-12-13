Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi Indicted in Cipher Case Again

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were indicted in the cipher case for a second time on Wednesday, with both leaders once more pleading not guilty to all charges.

The cipher case pertains to a classified document that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) charge sheet alleges was retained by Khan and whose contents were “misused” for political gains. The PTI claims the document “proves” a U.S.-led conspiracy to oust Khan as prime minister; both the U.S. and multiple meetings of the civil-military National Security Council have rejected this.

Khan and Qureshi had earlier been indicted in the cipher case on Oct. 23, with the trial progressing at Adiala Jail, where they are both incarcerated. However, after four witnesses had already recorded their statements, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) nullified all proceedings after Aug. 29 over an “erroneous” government notification for a jail trial. Subsequently, the case proceeded to a fresh trial, with Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain ruling the proceedings would be held in an “open” court at Adiala.

The special court was initially slated to indict the two leaders on Tuesday, but the process was deferred after their counsels contended that they had not been provided the complete case record. During today’s hearing, which was attended by family members of both PTI leaders, select media representatives and some members of the general public, Khan and Qureshi once again pleaded not guilty after the judge read out the two-page charge-sheet against them.

Reportedly, while addressing the court after the charge-sheet was read out, Khan took on a combative tone and demanded the charges also include his “exposing” of the “domestic and foreign establishment.” He further questioned how he could be an accused when he was the “victim” ousted from government. He also reiterated his allegations of the case being used to “protect” ex-army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and U.S. diplomat Donald Lu.

Additionally, the PTI leader demanded that media be granted free access to the proceedings to ensure a fair trial. At this, the judge reprimanded the former prime minister, saying his tone was “not appropriate” for a court of law.

In his defense, Qureshi reiterated his claims that the cipher was kept “hidden” from him, questioning what was the reason for this. Maintaining his innocence, he claimed he was being “punished,” but did not specify by whom or for what reason.

The hearing was then adjourned till tomorrow (Thursday), when the prosecution would present its evidence before the court.