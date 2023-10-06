Imran Khan’s Lawyer Claims PTI Chief Did Not Want Transfer to Adiala Jail

One of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyers on Thursday claimed his client had been transferred from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail without his consent—even though the transfer only occurred as a result of a petition filed by the former prime minister.

Appearing before Special Court Judge Abual Hasan Zulqarnain to argue for directions to the Adiala Jail superintendent to allow Khan to speak with his sons in London, advocate Shiraz Ranjha claimed that Khan’s legal team had been able to “easily” meet Khan at Attock Jail, but faced hindrances at Adiala. The PTI chief’s legal team had previously submitted the same request during Khan’s incarceration at Attock, but it had been rejected because authorities claimed convicts in cases under the Official Secrets Act were not allowed access to phones.

Continuing his arguments before the judge, the counsel claimed the “environment” at Attock jail was better than that at the crowded Adiala Jail. The judge observed he had also witnessed far less crowding at Attock, adding it was “good” the PTI had accepted conditions were better at that prison. The government’s lawyer had argued this point during proceedings into the PTI chief’s plea to be transferred to Adiala, noting the prison was overcrowded while Attock allowed for greater space for Khan. The PTI’s lawyer, at the time, had rejected this, claiming it was not a reasonable stance to claim the prison was too overcrowded for one more prisoner.

Ranjha maintained that under jail rules, communication was only restricted for convicts, while Khan had yet to be found guilty in the cipher case. As an under-trial prisoner, he argued, the PTI chief should be granted access to a phone to talk with his sons. Additionally, he argued, orders should also be issued for Khan to be granted access to prison facilities as per his entitlement as a former prime minister.

The PTI only appeared to realize Khan did not wish to be shifted to Adiala after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued orders for it. During a hearing of the special court at Attock Jail on Sept. 26, his lawyers said he had “adjusted” to Attock and no longer wished for a transfer to Adiala. Later, speaking with media, lawyers claimed Khan wished to withdraw his appeal for a transfer owing to the “inordinate” delay in deciding his petition for the transfer.