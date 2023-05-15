Interim Punjab C.M. Claims Rs. 6 billion in Losses Estimated in Protests

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday claimed an estimated Rs. 6 billion in losses had been incurred across the province during the unrest resulting from the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed that 23 buildings were torched in Punjab alone, alleging further that all the attacks on public and private properties were part of an “organized” plan. Detailing some of the damages incurred, he said around 108 government vehicles, including those of the police and other institutions, had been set on fire, while arson was also committed on the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, various banks and several ambulances.

Maintaining that available evidence proved that the unrest had been the result of a preconceived plan, he alleged that there was also a failed attempt to set fire to aircraft at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Mianwali. Describing the riots as “terrorism disguised in the garb of politics,” he vowed to take all cases to their logical conclusion. “No innocent person will be apprehended and no one responsible for this terrorism will go scot-free,” he added.

Stressing that any compromises on these “terrorism cases” would be akin to betraying the country, he said anyone elected to the chief minister’s office would have an equal responsibility to punish anyone responsible for attacking state property.

Recalling the events of May 9, he said a political party—the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf—had organized a protest at Liberty Chowk, but its workers had resorted to “terrorism” in Cantonment. He alleged that around 400 miscreants had invaded the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, setting it on fire, adding that around 3,400 miscreants had been outside the building at the time.

While announcing that repairs on the building were currently underway, he said many of those involved in the unrest had already been arrested, while the remainder would soon be in police custody. “No leniency would be shown to anyone. In light of solid evidence, we have reached closer to those who had planned these incidents of terrorism,” he said, adding that PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid was a “central character” in the unrest at Cantonment.

Justifying the “terrorism” tag, he said the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army had likewise attacked military buildings and installations. “I promise you that action will be taken after apprehending the real invaders,” he said, adding that the government would ensure speedy trials.

To a question, Naqvi said citizens had submitted several complaints about “no-go” areas at Zaman Park, near PTI chief Imran Khan’s residence. “These no-go areas will be removed at an appropriate time,” he said.

Referring to the burning of several government vehicles, as well as banks, ATMs and metro stations, he said the reconstruction and repair would cost around Rs. 1 billion. He said a special committee headed by the chief secretary would ascertain the damages caused to private properties.

To another question, he said Section 144 remained imposed in Punjab and action would be taken against anyone who violated it.

Also addressing the press conference, the Punjab police chief said 2,135 people had been arrested across Punjab in connection with the violence on May 9. Separately, Punjab police said they had detained 264 suspects in Rawalpindi alone, including 76 suspects involved in the attack on the General Headquarters. Of the remainder, they said, 23 had been arrested in other cases and 198 in connection with attacks and vandalism of sensitive institutions. They maintained that a search operation was underway for the planners and instigators of the violence, vowing to arrest them soon.

Islamabad damages

Also on Sunday, the Islamabad Police issued a report estimating Rs. 250 million in damages to public and private properties during the unrest resulting from the arrest of Khan. Stating that armed individuals had set alight a police office and opened fire on three police stations, it said 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles had been set on fire, while one SMG rifle, one 12-bore rifle, 42 anti-riot kits, and three wireless sets were stolen. It said 564 suspects had been arrested thus far against 26 registered cases, adding that 552 of the detained were nominated in the FIRs while 12 others were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order.

During the violence, stated the police, 82 police officials and 11 FC personnel had been injured.