Islamabad Administration Denies PTI Permission for March 30 Rally

The Islamabad district administration on Sunday denied the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to stage a rally against alleged rigging during and after the Feb. 8 general elections on March 30, citing security reasons.

In his response to the PTI’s application, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Memon noted the party had already violated several no-objection certificates issued to it on earlier occasions. He said that a recent meeting of the district intelligence committee had reviewed reports of police, Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. In light of the security threats to mass gatherings mentioned in these reports, he said, it was decided not to allow the PTI to go ahead with the event.

Last week, the PTI had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek directions for the district administration to issue a decision on an application seeking permission for the public gathering. In its plea, the party had alleged the capital city administration was ignoring its request and not allowing it to exercise its right to freedom of assembly.

Reacting to the DC’s letter, PTI regional president Aamir Masood Mughal said the party would once again approach the IHC to get the DC’s order reversed. “If you can’t provide security even in the capital, then you have no right to stay in the government,” he claimed.

Separately, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat vowed that the party would stage the demonstration whether or not it was granted permission by the district administration.

The PTI, since the Feb. 8 elections, had persistently alleged post-poll rigging, claiming several seats were denied to its candidates in favor of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).