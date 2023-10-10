Israel Claims to ‘Secure’ Gaza Border amidst Ongoing Bombardment

Israel on Tuesday claimed it had retaken control of the Gaza border after a night of air raids that killed hundreds of Palestinians, adding the area was being mined to prevent future infiltrations from Hamas fighters.

A day earlier, Israel announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip—cutting off supplies of food, medicine, water and fuel—while calling up 300,000 reservists to participate in its ongoing offensive in Gaza. According to Israeli media, the death toll from Hamas’ weekend assault has exceeded 900, while 2,600 others have been injured and dozens more taken hostage. The Gazan Health Ministry, meanwhile, said at least 687 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli airstrikes, adding 3,726 people had been wounded in ongoing air raids.

Footage from Gaza shows Israeli air raids targeting apartment blocks, a mosque and hospitals, as well as civilian homes and roads. Israel on Monday night also bombed the headquarters of the Palestinian Telecommunication Company, impacting access to various communication services.

As the air raids continue with no let-up in sight, Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida has warned that the group would kill the Israelis it has taken hostage if the strikes are not halted. He said Hamas would execute an Israeli captive for every Israeli bombing of a civilian house without warning, adding these would be broadcast for the world to see.

With the intensity of Israeli attacks rising, Palestinians have started to flee their homes, though several have voiced concern over where they can go, especially after Israel bombed the border crossing with Egypt.

International response

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown—speaking with media after President Joe Biden announced sending in fresh supplies of air defenses, munitions and other security assistance to Israel—warned Iran against entering the conflict. “We want to send a pretty strong message. We do not want this to broaden and the idea is for Iran to get that message loud and clear,” he said.

Also on Monday night, the British, French, German, Italian and U.S. governments issued a joint statement recognizing the “legitimate aspirations” of the Palestinian people, and supporting equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike. However, they added, they would support Israel “in its efforts to defend itself and its people against any such atrocities.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, said around 137,000 people were taking shelter with UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides essential services to Palestinians.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, per Saudi media, and said Riyadh was working to “manage” the conflict. Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people, Salman assured Abbas that Saudi Arabia continues “to stand by the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights to a decent life, achieve their hopes and aspirations, and achieve just and lasting peace.”