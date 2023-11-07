Israeli Minister’s Threat to Use Nuclear Force in Gaza Reflects Intent for Genocide: FO

Pakistan on Monday voiced anger at an Israeli minister’s threat to use nuclear force against Palestinians, stressing this reflected an intent to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip, which has been besieged since Oct. 7.

“We are appalled by statement of an Israeli minister threatening nuclear force against Palestinians,” read a statement posted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on X, formerly Twitter. “Reflects an intention for ethnic cleansing and genocide. This is a wake-up call for international community to the threat posed by Israeli aggression to regional peace, security and stability,” it added.

On Sunday, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu was quoted as claiming that dropping a “nuclear bomb” on the Gaza Strip was “an option” for Tel Aviv as it continues a ground offensive and bombardment of Gaza, while rebuffing growing calls for a humanitarian ceasefire to protect civilians. In his interview, Eliyahu also objected to allowing any humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“We wouldn’t hand the Nazis humanitarian aid,” he said. “There is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza,” he continued, claiming anyone “waving a Palestinian or Hamas flag shouldn’t continue living on the face of the earth.” Amidst mounting outrage over the remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suspended the minister from the cabinet “until further notice.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters infiltrated into southern Israel, killing 1,400 Israelis and injuring roughly 3,000 others. In retaliation, Israel launched a massive operation in the Gaza Strip, indiscriminately targeting schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, and even refugee camps, with critics describing it as a “war crime” and “genocide.” Thus far, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, Israeli aggression has killed 9,922 people, including 4,800 children.