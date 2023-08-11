KP Caretaker Cabinet Ousts ‘Political’ Ministers

At least 19 members of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker cabinet on Thursday tendered their resignations to interim Chief Minister Azam Khan, a few weeks after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought the removal of any official allegedly involved in politics to ensure free and fair elections.

Speaking with media, caretaker Information Minister Firdous Jamal Shah said the entire cabinet would stand dissolved today (Friday), adding anyone who had not resigned would be de-notified by Khan. Confirming that he was among the 19 ministers who had already submitted their resignations, Shah said that eight more ministers were expected to submit their resignations on Friday (today).

“The [caretaker] chief minister will send the summary for de-notification of cabinet tomorrow,” he said, adding the decision had been taken after the ECP sent a letter demanding the ouster of any “political” people in the caretaker government.

Last month, the ECP had written to Khan seeking the resignation of caretaker minister Shahid Khattak, who had reportedly addressed a political gathering organized by the Awami National Party, violating the stated “neutrality” expected of caretaker setups to ensure a “level playing field” for all parties. Subsequently, it wrote to the interim chief minister directing him to immediately “de-notify” ministers, advisers and special assistants “involved in politics.”

Citing Article 218(3) of the Constitution, the letter had said caretaker setups could only “provide an objective environment if they do not involve themselves in politics and election campaigns” in violation of section 230 (1)(d) and 2(g) of the Elections Act, 2017. It had specifically cited the example of Shahid Khattak and his resignation after being involved in “political activities.”

The ECP letter added: “In view of the foregoing, the Election Commission has desired to request you, while keeping the interim cabinet members at a minimum, to review the above said appointments (in light of the criteria as laid down in the above-said provisions of the Election Laws) and to de-notify such ministers, advisers and special assistants which are involved in politics immediately, so that free, fair and transparent elections are ensured for future.”

Reportedly, a majority of the officials comprising the interim cabinet in KP were affiliated with various political parties, including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and the ANP.